Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,340 Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Miromatrix Medical worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,854. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.13.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

