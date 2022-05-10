Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,750 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the period. Vericel comprises 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Vericel by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 618,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vericel by 164.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

VCEL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 461,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,584. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

