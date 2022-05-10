Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 758,400 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 406,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

