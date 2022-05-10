Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 137,550 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 687.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,550 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

VFF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Village Farms International Profile (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.