Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 83,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,593. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

