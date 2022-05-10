Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

