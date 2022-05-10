Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
