Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $585,110.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Peony has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $585,110.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 226,037,143 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

