PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

