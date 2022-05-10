PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 533,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

