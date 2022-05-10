Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 797.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

PSON traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 755 ($9.31). 2,251,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,072. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 757.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,370.85). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,222.75).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

