Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.