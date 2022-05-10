PBF Logistics LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.37.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 63.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.