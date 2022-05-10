Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.71. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

