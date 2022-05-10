Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

PKIUF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

