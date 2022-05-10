Parker-Hannifin Co. (PH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $271.19 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.54.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.