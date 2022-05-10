Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

PGRE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 166,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

