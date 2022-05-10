Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. 3,083,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,508. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.