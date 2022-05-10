PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $224,515.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00519594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.91 or 2.02483416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

