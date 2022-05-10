PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

