Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes $675,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 57.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

FLWS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 34,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

