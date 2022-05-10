Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 618 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,196,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,239,000.

DFAT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

