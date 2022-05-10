Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,242 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 520,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 6,961,861 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

