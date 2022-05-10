Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 30,250 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 7,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,344. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

