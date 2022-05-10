Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. 119,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
