Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.71. 3,111,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.