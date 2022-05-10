Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 3,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $969.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.