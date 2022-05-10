Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $87,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 16,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,895. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

