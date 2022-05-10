Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,809 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

