Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $47.31

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $45.90. Ovintiv shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 370,113 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

