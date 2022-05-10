Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTTR traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. 149,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,075. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

