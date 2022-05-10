Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 4298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

ODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$542.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Company Profile (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

