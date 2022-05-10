Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.64

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 246369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORKLY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

