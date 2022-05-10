Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and $797,144.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00599209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,804.53 or 1.94140211 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 94,597,901 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.