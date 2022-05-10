Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

MXCHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

