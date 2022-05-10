OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $302,113.79

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $302,113.79 and $50,781.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00599209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,804.53 or 1.94140211 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

