Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Opthea stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

