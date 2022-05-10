OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 78 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap-on by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,214. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

