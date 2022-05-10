OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.17. The company had a trading volume of 298,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. The company has a market capitalization of $236.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

