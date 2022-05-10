OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 190 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,468. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

