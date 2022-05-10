OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.83 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $473.21. 6,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

