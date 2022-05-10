OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.34 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. 254,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

