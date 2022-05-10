OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.25. 14,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

