OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.19 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 38,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.