OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 93,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

