OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $46,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,980,000 after acquiring an additional 320,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. 33,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

