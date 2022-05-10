OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 648 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $59,185,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

