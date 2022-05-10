Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer comprises about 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.72% of Oppenheimer worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. 173,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

