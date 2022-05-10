Oppenheimer Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $190.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.32.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,166 shares of company stock worth $17,223,858. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
