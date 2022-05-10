Oppenheimer Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $190.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,166 shares of company stock worth $17,223,858. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.