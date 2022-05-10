Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.
Open Lending stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
