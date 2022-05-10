Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Open Lending stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

