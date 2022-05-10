Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.96 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Ooma reported sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.07 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ooma by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 106,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,305. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of -179.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.